Miss Cayce’s completes 39th year of extravagant holiday displays

The store is known for its grand holiday displays, personalized ornaments and snacks when customers walk in the door.(Hannah Brock)
By Hannah Brock
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store is completing its holiday displays for an official reveal on Friday.

After 39 years, Miss Cayce’s has become a Midland community staple. The store is known for its grand holiday displays, personalized ornaments and snacks when customers walk in the door.

“It is definitely a magical experience. When you first walk in that door, the awe,” said Tammy Anderson, a merchandiser.

Patrons can always count on sparkles, lights and joyous figurines. The cherry on top is the free cookies with Coke.

As soon as Christmas finishes, the work on Miss Cayce’s next set of holiday displays begins, according to co-owner Becky McCraney.

“We go to great lengths. When you look up you see all the things hanging down, and you look down and you see all the details down there,” McCraney said. “We take a long time in placing things, putting them out, because we want people to experience a wonderland.”

It’s a new design every year.

“All of our walls are movable,” McCraney said. “They’re on hinges or they’re on wheels and so we can reconfigure the store every year so that when you come in, we’re like a new wonderland every year.”

By Friday, their displays will be complete. The wonderland has new themes like the pink poinsettia and a revamped Miss Cayce’s tree.

For many, visiting the store as the season changes is a tradition. Anderson has watched those families come and marvel over the 20 years she’s worked at Miss Cayce’s.

“It’s become, you know, a family tradition for people to bring their kids and children in here to experience the store and get their family ornament,”  Anderson said.

As they place their finishing touches, it isn’t just Christmas décor they’re offering. There’s also grand fall displays to explore.

For the rest of the year, Miss Cayce’s will hold charity events, special shopping opportunities and artist meet and greets.

