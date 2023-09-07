Midland Skatepark Association Renovating the Sam and William Memorial Skatepark

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland skatepark association wants to renovate the William and Sam memorial skatepark which turns twenty years old this upcoming year.

The skatepark association is hosting the heatwave competition on Saturday for the first time in three years to help offset the cost of renovations of the skatepark.

The Midland skatepark association set up a special account with the Midland Park and recreation department to expand the skatepark.

The association does not have the structure to raise money like other sports organizations.

“We don’t have league dudes; we don’t have a concession, so we have no real way to raise revenue to put us in the same playing field they want to compare us to. Hopefully this event is the start of this” said president and founder of Midland skatepark association Dustin Johnson.

They are looking to bring LED lights, new concrete, shade, and more skateboard ramps.

They want to expand the skatepark because safety has been a serious problem for skaters in the skatepark.

“When it is full capacity, people are standing shoulder to shoulder. maybe four or five lines you can do in the park. So, it is very common to see a nasty collision.” said Johnson.

The Midland skatepark association also wants to renovate the skatepark to attract young skaters.

“It definitely inspires them to come out and if they see some old park that’s been here for fifteen years they won’t go. if they see a new one it makes them want to come out.” said Midlander Landon Singleton.

Dustin Johnson’s brother started the heat wave competition and participated before he died.

He was known as a skating legend.

“I know he be proud of it, and he was really involved in them in the past and always finding ways to help sponsors and finding things for the awards,” said Johnson.

They will honor Greg Johnson’s legacy in the heat wave and money from round 2 will be donated to Greg Johnson’s family.

