ECISD Superintendent to join national board “Chiefs for Change”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has been selected to join the board of directors for Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders.
The Chiefs for Change network supports members and provides technical assistance; advocates for the adoption of effective policies and practices; and develops the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents. Dr. Muri is one of three new board members announced today.
Dr. Muri and ECISD are featured in the network’s latest report, Accelerating Learning: How K-12 Systems are Moving Forward and Making Gains. That report, outlines strategies districts and states are using to improve academic performance in key areas
