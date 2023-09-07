ECISD Superintendent to join national board “Chiefs for Change”

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri. (Photo courtesy of ECISD)
Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri. (Photo courtesy of ECISD)(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has been selected to join the board of directors for Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders.

The Chiefs for Change network supports members and provides technical assistance; advocates for the adoption of effective policies and practices; and develops the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents. Dr. Muri is one of three new board members announced today.

Dr. Muri and ECISD are featured in the network’s latest report, Accelerating Learning: How K-12 Systems are Moving Forward and Making Gains. That report, outlines strategies districts and states are using to improve academic performance in key areas

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott
Six Permian Basin schools receive grants from Governor Abbott
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Bruno
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Bruno
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Bruno
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Bruno
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree