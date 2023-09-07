Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back in March, 121 dogs were found malnourished and injured on the property of a man in West Odessa.

The most severely injured on the property was Lemon. she was taken first on the verge of death.

Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“We found her and then when we saw her story we really really wanted her because she’s not just an adorable dog but she’s a dog who really needs a good home,” said Lemon’s new owner Brendan Best.

Lemon had been housed through Our Pack Animal Rescue. Best says the vet did an amazing job helping her heal.

“She’s got a little hole in her ear and you can see some of the scratches that were left behind but it’s just a reminder of what she’s been through,” said Best.

Best had been searching for a friend for their pitbull mix Maxwell, who Lemon gets along with.

“We knew right away that we were going to be able to give her the kind of home that she needed because she will get lots and lots of care and attention. She will hardly be left alone at home at all and she also has a big friendly brother,” said Best.

She loves turkey treats and head scratches.

“Kind of made my bed as her safe space so she is actually there right now and she’s very very comfortable there and she likes to watch tv,” said Best.

Best says the majority of the dogs have thankfully been adopted from that case.

