DiGiorno releases new pineapple pickle pizza that promptly sells out

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno | PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – DiGiorno says it’s fueling a controversial pizza debate by offering a specialty pizza with both pineapple and pickle toppings.

Pizza toppings have always been a hot topic, especially pineapple and – more recently – pickles.

According to DiGiorno, its creative team “is saying yes to both” with its new Pineapple Pickle Pizza.

“Loaded with controversy, DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings together two of the most divisive toppings in pizza history,” the company shared.

DiGiorno representatives say the pizza has a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese with dill pickles and chunks of pineapple split down the middle.

DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet -- introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple Pickle Pizza.(DiGiorno)

“Fans can battle it out to choose their favorite side!” the company shared on social media.

DiGiorno said it is making a limited number of its pineapple pickle pizzas available online for free this month while supplies last.

The company’s website said the product drop for this week is currently sold out, but a limited number of the specialty pizzas “will be dropped weekly” throughout the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Latest News

Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri. (Photo courtesy of ECISD)
ECISD Superintendent to join national board “Chiefs for Change”
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.
Company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves as Massachusetts investigates teen’s death
FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the...
New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes hit by dozens of COVID-19 deaths, federal report says