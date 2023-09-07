UPDATE: ERCOT lifts emergency alert, returns to normal operations

ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use
ERCOT asks Central Texans to reduce electricity use(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: ERCOT said late Wednesday it was returning to normal operations. Texans, however, are still encouraged to reduce electricity consumption.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

ERCOT, the operator of the State of Texas’ power grid, on Wednesday night issued an “Energy Emergency Alert Level 2″ calling for conservation of energy in order to “maintain reliability of the grid” and avoid the possibility of “controlled outages.”

Earlier on Wednesday, ERCOT issued a conservation appeal from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The grid operator said the appeal apparently did not work because “operating reserves are continuing to decline.”

At this time, there are no power outages associated with the power grid, ERCOT said. Texans, however, are being told to limit the use of electricity.

“An EEA 2 is issued when ERCOT’s operating reserves have dropped below 1,750 MWs and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes,” ERCOT said.

“Controlled outages have not been requested at this time, however, could become necessary if demand isn’t lowered or additional supply cannot be added from generators.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
KTTC
Carlsbad woman shot, leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive

Latest News

Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
2023 Midland State of Education
Painter said if elected Midland County Sheriff, not only will he reduce crime, but he’ll also...
Justin Painter announces he’s running for Midland County Sheriff
Midland County named the driest county in the Permian Basin
Midland County named the driest county in the Permian Basin