2023 Tall City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held on Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 110 flights of stairs.

That’s how many flights of stairs The NY Fire Department walked to save the lives of people trapped in the World Trade Center.

To remember those who lost their lives, first responders and West Texans will be gathering at Astound Broadband Stadium on Saturday to climb stairs.

The stair climb is a way for the community to honor the first responders who died on 9/11 and the sacrifices they made that day.

This event has seen first responders’ old and new, even those born after the attack.

All the funds raised at this event go to the Professional fire fighters association of Midland, which helps those in need with anything from medical reasons to placing a family after a fire.

“This is a way to tie into that event and give for educational purposes as well as remember those that lost their lives on that day” Bryce Pruitt, Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Event Coordinator

Pruitt joined The Midland Fire Department three months after 9/11 in light of the attack.

The motto behind the event is “We climb because they climbed”.

This event allows attendees to memorialize, pay honor, and respect to those people, think about the things the first responders went through on that day, and bring the community together to honor those heroes.

“For the physical challenge, we come out here and we suffer together, it’s not just for first responders but also civilians as well. So we get a lot of support of people wanting to come out and participate in this event to remember the fallen” said Pruitt

For a normal 9-1-1 call for any firefighter, they can add up to 70 pounds worth of equipment to take care of a situation.

So many of the first responders will climb with that extra weight.

Pruitt says this event is important because it allows people to reflect, especially first responders like himself, on the tragedy and lives lost.

“As a current first responder who will never truly understand exactly what they were going through to the point they realized they weren’t going home that day I hope none of us are ever put into that situation to where we do have to that realization to where we do have to make that call” said Pruitt

If you want to participate you can register online on their Facebook, Instagram, or website at TALLCITYMEMORIALSTAIRCLIMB.COM.

