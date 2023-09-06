Wet roads and speed factored into car crashing into Denny’s restaurant, Texas police chief says

A driver who slammed into a busy Denny’s restaurant in a suburb of Houston and injured twenty-three people is not facing any charges
This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's...
This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — A Texas police chief said Tuesday that wet roads and speed factored into the driver of an SUV plowing into a Denny’s restaurant outside Houston on Labor Day, injuring nearly two dozen people inside.

No charges against the driver have been filed but the crash remains under investigation, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said. Twenty people inside the restaurant were taken to hospitals, but authorities said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

"Thankfully most have been released and there are no fatalities,” White said.

Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished. Authorities say the people who were injured were between 12 to 60 years old.

The restaurant is near a busy highway that received some rain on Monday morning, when the crash was reported. White said the traffic investigators are considering all factors, including the speed the vehicle was going and “freshly wet road” conditions.

The driver, who authorities have not identified, was not injured in the crash.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
KTTC
Carlsbad woman shot, leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball...
Altuve homers 3 times, Maldonado twice as Astros pummel reeling Rangers 14-1
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Los Angeles Lakers sign Christian Wood, veteran forward and SoCal native, AP source says
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Chicago White...
All-Star right-hander Eovaldi of Texas allows 2 HRs to Altuve, Astros tag him for 4 runs