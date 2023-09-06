Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These are the games TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams for this week.

WATCH

You can watch the Snyder vs Randall game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

The game will also be live on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Estacado vs Palo Duro game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

You can watch the Midland vs Amarillo High game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

You can watch the Canyon vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Randall vs Snyder game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Estacado game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Caprock vs Pampa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Odessa Permian game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midland game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch the replay of the Estacado vs Palo Duro on Friday at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the replay of the Midland vs Amarillo High game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the replay of the canyon vs west Plains game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

