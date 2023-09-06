Randall football facing tough test with Snyder defense coming off back-to-back shutouts

Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.
Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football team will be back home this week after picking up their first win of the season out in Clovis.

However, Randall’s stacked non-district schedule doesn’t let up this week as they welcome in the Snyder Tigers.

Not only is Snyder 2-0 this season, they haven’t allowed a single point so far this year; outscoring their first two opponents 72-0.

“They fly around on defense.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said of Snyder. “They caused six turnovers the last game, I think they’ve caused ten so far this year and it’s just, they’ve got great effort.”

The Randall offense put up 50 points against Clovis, finding a groove in the second quarter after posting just seven points in the first.

“We don’t need to force anything.” Junior WR/DB Collin Miller said of the team’s mindset heading into this week’s game. “Obviously, like coach said [forcing] a lot more turnovers than what we have been getting, and just do us.”

Last year’s meeting between these two went Snyder’s way with a 41-6 win over Randall.

Action starts at 7:00 pm on Thursday night over at Happy State Bank Stadium. You can find coverage on NewsChannel10 on Thursday during the News at 10 and Friday with The Wrap Up show.

If you want to catch the game live, you can do so at TPSNSports.com.

Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA 27-24
Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Waco Midway
HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan County defeats Monahans 57-27
HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan County defeats Monahans 57-27