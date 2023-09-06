Odessa Police investigating porch theft

Porch Pirate Odessa
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Odessa Police are searching for a porch pirate who has been caught on video.

On Aug. 22 at around 11:33 a.m., a package was delivered to a house in the 2400 block of Beechwood.

Police say around 3 minutes later, an unknown man stole the package and left the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000630.

