Odessa Police investigating porch theft

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Odessa Police are searching for a porch pirate who has been caught on video.

On Aug. 22 at around 11:33 a.m., a package was delivered to a house in the 2400 block of Beechwood.

Police say around 3 minutes later, an unknown man stole the package and left the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000630.

