Midland County named the driest county in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s no secret that this summer has been hot and dry here in West Texas

On Monday September 4th the Texas Forest Service showed that Midland County is the first county across the entire Permian Basin to reach 701 on the Keetch Byram Drought Index.

According to that index, anything between 600 to 800 is classified as a severe drought.

With West Texas experiencing one of the hottest summers and reaching triple digits over 30 times this summer, Midland County has become the driest county here in the Basin.

Other counties in West Texas have come close to the 700 mark but haven’t reached it with Ector at 667, 683 in Martin, and 675 in Howard.

The KBDI is an index used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, with precipitation and soil moisture

Even though we’ve experienced a lack of rainfall and have dry grounds, the fires that have broken out in West Texas have been quickly contained.

“And so, there is that risk for wildfires to occur. But for any large or significant fires that are resistant to control and can produce high impact to the area we don’t quite have that fire weather to produce those large fires which is good” said Luke Kanclerz, Fire Analyst Texas A&M Forest Service

Part of the reason why there aren’t a lot of wildfires this summer is that there is not a lot of vegetation or fuel for the fires. The main thing officials watch out for is wind.

“If it’s just a grass fire the winds are very low, and we can get out there and put it out but if the winds are 40,50 or 60 MPH it’s a lot harder and that’s when these medians catch on fire they can jump from median to median and then to a field. And once it’s in a field it’s harder to control” said Justin Bunch, Midland County Fire Marshall

For wildfires, winter is the most dangerous time since winds pick up and more people start fires to stay warm.

But when we don’t get rain during the spring and summer months it can affect winter.

“If we’re unable to increase that frequency of rain falls and moisten up fuel and bring up some of our grass. If we start, getting these frontal passages coming in that are dry or mostly dry and that increase of wind in the environment with these dry fuels that could pose more challenges in terms of suppression” said Kanclerz

