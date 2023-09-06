Hunger action showdown: Companies to pack thousands of food bank boxes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Throughout September, 11 oil and gas companies will compete to pack the most food boxes for West Texas Food Bank.

It’s an effort inspired by Hunger Action Month called Boom Town Showdown. It kicked off at Midland’s Propetro on Wednesday.

At a ProPetro warehouse, green beans and mac and cheese flew into a conveyor belt of boxes to the beat of classic rock and Heavy Hall Manager Sergio Rico as he cheered them on.

“I love this group of people and they want to win…so I’m trying to keep them motivated,” Rico said.

The new competition was inspired by existing rivalry among companies who have volunteered at the food bank.

“We have 11 teams, or 11 different companies signed up to actually compete this year with one another to see who can build the most boxes in two hours,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food Bank.

ProPetro employees set the tone for the rest of the showdown by packing 2,100 boxes.

“Right now ProPetro is definitely laying down some challenge out there for everybody else,” Campbell said at the warehouse Wednesday.

For the rest of the month, companies will get their chance to top that number. A large trophy and bragging rights for the next year is up for grabs.

ProPetro employees say they’re set on winning, according to George Martinez, the hydraulic fracturing lab manager.

“With a lot of trust in myself and my work, we’ll have the trophy for a good long while and if they want it, they have to come and show that they can get it from us,” Martinez said.

Each company paid $5,000 to enter. The food bank hopes the competition will result in 30,000 packed boxes, which will carry it through the holiday season.

They still have room for one or two more companies to join.

“It’s only right that we put the competitiveness to work and for a worthy cause, which is the people that need a little bit more than what we do,” Martinez said.

The winner will be announced at the end of the month.

Throughout September, CBS7 will cover hunger in the Permian Basin, as well as how people can help their neighbors facing food insecurity.

One way is by joining the CBS7 Peanut Butter Brigade. If your business is interested in hosting a collection barrel, you can email peanutbutter@cbs7.com.

To donate peanut butter to the brigade, visit a barrel at any Market Street or United Supermarket, or at the locations below.

Donate in Midland:

Grace & Hustle

Texas Roadhouse

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland

Advance Electrolysis

Texas Sun Winery

Donate in Odessa:

Standard Structures

CBS7 Studios in Music City Mall

