Fix West Texas receives donation to get started on new facility

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last October, Fix West Texas purchased a plot of land to build a permanent clinic.

Almost a year later, they received $1.5 million dollars from the FMH Foundation to start that project.

Fix West Texas’s current clinic is about 5,000 square feet, but their new clinic will be double that.

This facility will bring some new features that will allow them to hire more veterinarians with the extra space.

“So we’ll have enough space for two vets, one to do surgery and one to do wellness services. So really we go from having one vet to having three.” said Karen Patterson, Executive Director of Fix West Texas.

It will also allow them to offer more services to the community and it will be something that will live on for a long time.

“So we hope having an actual building, and not having to worry about rent, and rent going up or down. We’ll have our own home, and this is something our community will have forever.” said Patterson.

The new location will be at West County Road 77. This clinic is going to be around 10,000 square feet and the whole concept of it is to not only is it just to have more space, but also to be more accessible for residents in Midland and Odessa.

Something new coming to FWT, will be their adoptions program. With the new adoption rooms, it’ll allow them to bring more pets in from local shelters so that people can adopt them.

However, most importantly, they want to keep the cost for their services the same or lower.

“We’re hoping to be able to continue to serve our clients in a low cost manner. So we’re definitely going to expand in that direction. And also we want more room for things like our pet pantry, and our community outreach that we do.” said Patterson.

The FMH Foundation wasn’t available for an interview, but said in a statement.

“We are delighted to be a partner with Fix West Texas on this project to allow the agency to continue to meet the growing need for services for dogs and cats in West Texas.”

They are expected to break ground in the next four to six weeks. And will have the facility done in one to two years.

