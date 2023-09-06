CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Changes are on the way...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 7th, 2023: It’s been another very hot week across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, but if everyone can hold on just a little bit longer, changes are on the way.

We have to deal with a few more days of very hot conditions. High temperatures Thursday will be in the triple digits for the majority of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 101°. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny and conditions will be quiet.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(KOSA)

Triple digit temperatures stick around for a few more days, before we see some changes. A cold front is looking to move through the region dropping temperatures into the 80s by the middle of the new week. Along with cooler temperatures, increased rain chances are also expected through the middle of the new week. Let’s hope that the triple digits are in the rearview starting next week.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

