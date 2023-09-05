Wednesday morning appointments at drivers license offices canceled

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is canceling all driver’s license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and noon due to an ongoing outage of the driver’s license system.

The outage is impacting all driver’s license services including renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver’s record, and verifying eligibility.

This is impacting offices across the state, AND online.

Customers are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment.

The department says they are working to identify the issue which is related to the driver’s license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend. Department personnel are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.

