Wednesday morning appointments at drivers license offices canceled

TEXAS DPS DRIVER'S LICENSE CENTER
TEXAS DPS DRIVER'S LICENSE CENTER(.)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is canceling all driver’s license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 7:30 and noon due to an ongoing outage of the driver’s license system.

The outage is impacting all driver’s license services including renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver’s record, and verifying eligibility.

This is impacting offices across the state, AND online.

Customers are being notified of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their appointment.

The department says they are working to identify the issue which is related to the driver’s license system update that took place over the Labor Day weekend. Department personnel are working to get it fixed as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31

Latest News

During Hunger Action Month, nonprofits are looking to solve hunger needs by looking at the...
Low literacy a root cause of hunger in the Permian Basin
Gas prices expected to drop in the next few weeks
Gas prices expected to drop in the next few weeks
MISD High School named one of the best High School’s in Texas
High Sky Children’s Ranch receives $115,000 from Texas Pacific Land Corporation