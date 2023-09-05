Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say

The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The shooting took place inside Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.(Gray News, file)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Capitol Police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide incident at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered the hospital and shot the patient, then went into another hospital room and shot themselves.

The shooter is dead, but the patient is in critical but stable condition, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No other details were released about the incident as the investigation continues.

