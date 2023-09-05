MISD High School named one of the best High School’s in Texas

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Early College High School at Midland College was recognized as one of the Best High Schools according to the U.S. News and World Report.

According to Midland ISD, the rankings show ECHS was ranked No. 141 this year out of more than two thousand high schools across Texas.

The campus was also ranked as the No. 1 public high school in the Midland metropolitan area.

MISD says the school has a 100% graduation rate, 100% passage of all subjects on the STAAR, and 96% meets grade level on STAAR testing.

This recognition comes on the heels of the campus being named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education last year.

