High Sky Children’s Ranch receives $115,000 from Texas Pacific Land Corporation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch, received $115,000, from Texas Pacific Land Corporation.

The donation will be used to support the Stay Together Program and to fund the deficit created by recent state funding cuts.

“High Sky Children’s Ranch holds state contracts for various programming and services offered to children and families. Already, the funding provided by the State of Texas falls short of the actual cost of operations, leaving High Sky responsible for raising the additional funds. These programs are essential to the health, safety, and wellbeing of our communities. In recent negotiations for the renewal of our Stay Together contract, the State cut our program’s annual budget by 10%. This funding cut would certainly be detrimental to operations and may negatively impact the program’s ability to provide these needed services. High Sky is so fortunate and grateful to have Texas Pacific Land Corporation step in and fill this gap and ensure we can continue providing high-quality programming to vulnerable children and families at no cost,”

The Stay Together Program has served a total of 758 youth and provided support to an average of 182 youth per month in the past year alone. The program’s achievements are significant, as 95% of family participants showed improvement in all protective factor domains. These outcomes speak to the effectiveness and impact of the Stay Together program on vulnerable children and families in the community.

