High Sky Children’s Ranch receives $115,000 from Texas Pacific Land Corporation
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch, received $115,000, from Texas Pacific Land Corporation.
The donation will be used to support the Stay Together Program and to fund the deficit created by recent state funding cuts.
The Stay Together Program has served a total of 758 youth and provided support to an average of 182 youth per month in the past year alone. The program’s achievements are significant, as 95% of family participants showed improvement in all protective factor domains. These outcomes speak to the effectiveness and impact of the Stay Together program on vulnerable children and families in the community.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.