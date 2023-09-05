High Sky Children’s Ranch receives $115,000 from Texas Pacific Land Corporation

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - High Sky Children’s Ranch, received $115,000, from Texas Pacific Land Corporation.

The donation will be used to support the Stay Together Program and to fund the deficit created by recent state funding cuts.

The Stay Together Program has served a total of 758 youth and provided support to an average of 182 youth per month in the past year alone. The program’s achievements are significant, as 95% of family participants showed improvement in all protective factor domains. These outcomes speak to the effectiveness and impact of the Stay Together program on vulnerable children and families in the community.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31

Latest News

DWI Graphic
31 DWI arrests made over Labor Day Weekend
Curb Side Bistro to help victims in Maui
Curb Side Bistro to help victims in Maui
The service states primary threats to the lizard include loss of habitat associated with oil...
Public comment extended for proposed endangered species ruling on Dunes Sagebrush Lizard
Public comment period extended for Dunes Sagebrush Lizard listing