Gas prices expected to drop in the next few weeks

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many West Texans saw a spike in gas prices this labor day weekend, which is typical for a holiday weekend.

Already though some places in the Permian basin are seeing gas prices below the national average.

Last week the average price for gas in the Midland and Odessa area was $3.39, prices in the area are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Midland and Odessa was priced at $3.18/G yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon.

Hopefully, with lower temperatures and less travel, demand for gas will go down, helping lower prices.

There will also be the transition back to winter gasoline, which has more butane, which is cheaper, helping with a 10 to 20 cent decline.

We are in hurricane season and if a hurricane comes through the Gulf of Mexico it can affect the prices.

“Keeping in mind much of the nation’s refinery capacity and offshore oil drilling is Louisiana and Texas that could potentially cause for us to go up if there’s a major hurricane that enters the Gulf of Mexico or if there are any production surprises from OPEC” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy

Earlier today Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. Which will get rid of 1.3 million barrels of crude oil out of the global market. This move pushed benchmark Brent Crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November of 2022 which according to GasBuddy won’t affect the U.S. too much.

“That won’t probably have a huge impact on gas prices because now summer driving season is over and demand for gas is declining and we’re less than two weeks away from the switch back to cheaper winter gas” said De Haan

GasBuddy reported that last year’s average for gas between October through Christmas was an average of 2.69 per gallon which nobody can complain about.

“That little money goes a long way. With the holidays coming along you can spend that extra money to get something for the kids. It’ll come in handy a lot” said Lawrence Salgado, Odessan

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.