Curb Side Bistro to help victims in Maui

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the Maui fires now 100% contained, many families on the island are now trying to recover.

Curb Side Bistro co-owner and chef Alejandro Barrientos has helped thousands of people with his generosity across the Basin.

But that doesn’t mean he has to stop there.

In the past chef has gone off the menu with his food where he has made up hotdogs and soup to help those in the community.

This time though Curb Side Bistro will be having its own Ohana Brunch where all proceeds will be donated to the Maui relief funds.

Their brunch will include

Hawaiian pancakes which are fluffy pancake batter mixed with crushed pineapple topped with toasted shredded coconut, macadamia nuts, and whipped cream.

Loco Moco which is a bed of white rice topped with a hamburger patty, grilled spam, covered in their homemade demi-glaze, and served with a fried egg.

Stuffed french toast which is brown sugar roasted pineapple cream cheese stuffed french toast, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

The reason this was made possible isn’t because of the chef’s kindness but because of the west text community.

“I truly believe that’s what god put us here on earth to do. Is to help another, help our brother, help our sister. And I’m blessed to be able to be here in a community that allows us to do that. So it all starts with us just brainstorming on what we’re going to do and what we’re going to do to help out” said Alejandro Barrientos, Co-Owner and Head Chef of Curb Side Bistro

According to the FBI so far the confirmed amount of deaths from the wildfires has reached 115 people with 385 people still missing. Chef believes the best way to help those in Maui is to donate to nonprofits in the community.

“It’s more of helping the local non-profits that keep the cash in the community because there’s a lot of nonprofits and some are nationwide and we don’t know where that money is going so it’s really important to get involved with the local nonprofits that the money stays there and it helps those affected by it,” said Barrientos

Back in August of 2023, we spoke with the Permian Basin chapter of the American Red Cross and how they are helping victims of Maui and they told us that

“The American Red Cross continues to provide care and comfort to the people of Maui, and specifically Lahaina. A Permian Basin Chapter disaster mental health volunteer has been deployed to help with this effort. We expect that volunteers and staff will be there for over one year, helping people recover from this devastating tragedy. Currently, most clients are being sheltered in non-congregant shelters, like hotels, etc. Our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies is our highest priority.”

With last week’s brunch for Curb Side Bistro being a hit if you want to attend the next Ohana Brunch it will be from 11-3 this Saturday at the Curb Side Bistro in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.