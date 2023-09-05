CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

Why does the sun love Texas so much?
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast for 9/6/23
By Justin Lopez
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 6th, 2023: No big change in the forecast as high pressure continues to keep triple-digit heat and dry conditions in the forecast. The heat wave looks to continue through the weekend but some slight relief is coming.

A shift in the weather pattern will pull high pressure away from West Texas and allow a weak cool front to arrive next week. That looks to knock down temperatures 10°+ and bring slight rain chances back to the forecast. Hang in there just a few more days and stay tuned for the latest from the CBS7 First Alert Team of Meteorologists!

