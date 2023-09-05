31 DWI arrests made over Labor Day Weekend

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over Labor Day Weekend, a joint operation was held where 31 DWI arrests were made, 5 of those arrests were felony charges.

The operation was in cooperation with Medical Center Hospital, Medical Center Hospital Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, University of Texas of the Permian Basin Police Department, Ector County Courts, and the Odessa Police Department.

