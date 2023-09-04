Two Students Awarded Permian Basin Fair Livestock Scholarships

By Armando Gomez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian basin fair and expo committee changed the lives of two high school students.

The two students were awarded thirty-five thousand dollars in scholarship.

Since nineteen seventy-five, the Permian basin fair has awarded more than ninety million dollars in area scholarships for students to go to college.

Two high school student’s dreams came true today after they were awarded scholarships in the fair livestock event.

The scholarship is a huge relief for both recipients.

“It will help me not worry about much money and focus on other things in my college career,” said 2023 livestock event scholarship recipient Ailani Castillo.

The scholarship means a lot for both recipients.

They can focus on the career they want to pursue.

“This is going to help me a lot being able to go to college and pursue my degree in my animal science major and becoming an act teacher and teach kids about FFA and further in life in FFA.” said 2023 livestock event scholarship recipient Ethan Turegano.

Their leadership, hard work, and dedication paid off for them and earned them this scholarship.

“It’s been my whole life. I have been working and trying to be a leader all that. working as hard as i can to get this award. I am very grateful.” said Turegano.

This year, the Permian basin fair has given out the highest scholarship fund since nineteen seventy-five.

They want to make sure that students have enough funds so they can go to college.

“Colleges and universities are very expensive. Kids need all the help they can get. trying to pursue their degree in college and every little bit helps.” said Permian basin fair and expo board member David Austin.

Ailani Castillo didn’t just win the scholarship… She also won first place in the swine show.

