New drunk driving law in effect in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will now be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to pay child support until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating “a motor vehicle in a public place… that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride -- and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.”

