Midland Man sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Attorney’s office announced 33-year-old Shayne Lindsey was sentenced to 35 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. He will not be considered for parole and must serve his entire sentence.

According to the D.A.’s office, a jury heard evidence for nearly a week before deliberating Friday, Sept. 1 and announcing the verdict Friday afternoon.

Evidence presented in court included a partial confession Lindsey made during the investigation.

During Midland Police’s investigation, the victim was interviewed at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center and described the abuse that happened, which led to Lindsey’s arrest.

