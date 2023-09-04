Midland Man sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Child

Midland County District Attorney's Office seal
Midland County District Attorney's Office seal(none)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Attorney’s office announced 33-year-old Shayne Lindsey was sentenced to 35 years in prison for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. He will not be considered for parole and must serve his entire sentence.

According to the D.A.’s office, a jury heard evidence for nearly a week before deliberating Friday, Sept. 1 and announcing the verdict Friday afternoon.

Evidence presented in court included a partial confession Lindsey made during the investigation.

During Midland Police’s investigation, the victim was interviewed at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center and described the abuse that happened, which led to Lindsey’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five

Latest News

Handcuffs
Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child sexual abuse case
Midland Animal Services will ramp up affordable microchipping, ensure better services amid...
Update: City of Midland to investigate animal death
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas