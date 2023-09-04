House Bill 446 now in effect

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, the state took a big step in changing the words around intellectual disabilities in the state of Texas.

It’s a big day for Midlander Kathleen Kirwan Haynie.

“You can change me by saying that word. And that may be true, but we can change how it is stated in the law and get people to think you know “I should refer to people with respect and kindness,”” Haynie said.

House Bill 446 which took effect Friday replaces variants of the “R” word with “Intellectual Disability” under occupations code, insurance code, labor code, and more.

Kathleen Haynie’s brother passed away back in 2015 and had Down Syndrome. He is the inspiration behind the bill.

Kathleen now celebrates the big step in the fight of the removal of the “r-word” all together.

