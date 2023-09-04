Ector County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in child sexual abuse case

Sep. 4, 2023
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Guillermo Carrasco Lujan,48, was arrested Monday morning for indecency with a child sexual contact.

Ector Sheriff’s Office says early Monday morning deputies received a call from a house in the 7000 block of Sprague for a sexual assault regarding Lujan touching a female child. The Mother had left the residence and when she returned home the child told the mother that Lujan had touched her privates under her clothes.

Lujan was then taken into custody.

