CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 5th, 2023

Triple-digit heat continues...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/4/23
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 5th, 2023: No big change in the forecast as high pressure continues to keep triple-digit heat and dry conditions in the forecast. The heat wave looks to continue through the weekend but some slight relief is coming.

A shift in the weather pattern will pull high pressure away from West Texas and allow a weak cool front to arrive next week. That looks to knock down temperatures 10°+ and bring slight rain chances back to the forecast. Stay tuned for the latest from the CBS7 FirstAlert Team of Meteorologists!

