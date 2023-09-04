Carlsbad woman shot, leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KOSA) - Monday morning, Carlsbad Police Department Officers were dispatched after a woman was shot. Officers determined that the suspect was Jeremy Melendrez.

Carlsbad Emergency Medical Services treated the woman, who was then taken to a medical facility for further treatment.

Officers secured the area and later received information that Melendrez was possibly at another residence on the 2300 block of Primrose.

Officers secured that area and moments later heard the sound of gunshots coming from a residence.

The Eddy County Regional SWAT team quickly responded along with the Crisis Negotiation Team. Melendrez fired several rounds at SWAT team members.

Chemical munitions and a standoff led to Melendrez leaving the building where he was then taken into custody.

Melendrez will face new charges and was also served with two felony warrants for his arrest.

