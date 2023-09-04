AFL-CIO of the Permian Basin holds Labor Day celebration

By Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a happy Labor Day for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations who got together to celebrate America’s hard workers.

The AFL-CIO started its tradition of celebrating Labor Day in the Permian Basin almost 70 years ago and this year was its 64th celebration of the holiday.

The AFL-CIO held the event at the Lawndale Community Center and hosted guest speakers from around the Permian Basin and a union representative from Austin.

Despite the many strikes across the country all year long, it was a celebration of the worker… union or not.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says that there currently are over 167 million Americans in the labor force.

Labor Day is the time to honor all 167 million.

Judge Fawcett says the Permian Basin is one of the few communities around the country that still produces something for the nation.

Especially in the oil and gas industry, people sometimes have to work longer hours and Labor Day is the day to appreciate their hard work.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31

Latest News

Midland Animal Services will ramp up affordable microchipping, ensure better services amid...
Update: City of Midland to investigate animal death
Two Students Awarded Permian Basin Fair Livestock Scholarships
Two Students Awarded Permian Basin Fair Livestock Scholarships
Midland Animal Services Host Free Microchip Clinic
Midland Animal Services Hosting Free Microchip Clinic
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Taiko
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Taiko