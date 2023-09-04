AFL-CIO of the Permian Basin holds Labor Day celebration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a happy Labor Day for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations who got together to celebrate America’s hard workers.

The AFL-CIO started its tradition of celebrating Labor Day in the Permian Basin almost 70 years ago and this year was its 64th celebration of the holiday.

In order to produce anything, you’ve really gotta have labor and this industry still requires man-labor. It’s not about AI, it’s not about your technological advancements, although we have plenty in the oil and gas industry… but it’s about what the American worker can do and here is the best example of the American worker in the world.

The AFL-CIO held the event at the Lawndale Community Center and hosted guest speakers from around the Permian Basin and a union representative from Austin.

Despite the many strikes across the country all year long, it was a celebration of the worker… union or not.

Personally to me, it’s just a day to honor the workers of America… for us to say ‘this is the backbone of America.’ I believe, personally, it’s not just union workers, but all workers. If you were laying the rails back in the 1800s or if you were working in the cotton fields and picking cotton, those are ones that were the backbone of America, that built America.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says that there currently are over 167 million Americans in the labor force.

Labor Day is the time to honor all 167 million.

It’s always nice to kinda pause. Sometimes, I think, it’s a holiday and we forget the why behind it. And so this event is a reminder that this is about the American worker. This is about those that serve their communities, those that serve our country and indeed ensure its greatness.

Judge Fawcett says the Permian Basin is one of the few communities around the country that still produces something for the nation.

Especially in the oil and gas industry, people sometimes have to work longer hours and Labor Day is the day to appreciate their hard work.

You know, a lot of folks complain about a 40-hour work week, and usually it’s sitting behind a desk. But here in Ector County, folks don’t sit behind a desk… folks drive out, they risk their lives driving on dangerous roads every single day, day in and day out to deliver the goods that the world needs to function, the energy it needs to function.

