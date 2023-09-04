AFL-CIO of the Permian Basin holds Labor Day celebration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a happy Labor Day for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations who got together to celebrate America’s hard workers.
The AFL-CIO started its tradition of celebrating Labor Day in the Permian Basin almost 70 years ago and this year was its 64th celebration of the holiday.
The AFL-CIO held the event at the Lawndale Community Center and hosted guest speakers from around the Permian Basin and a union representative from Austin.
Despite the many strikes across the country all year long, it was a celebration of the worker… union or not.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says that there currently are over 167 million Americans in the labor force.
Labor Day is the time to honor all 167 million.
Judge Fawcett says the Permian Basin is one of the few communities around the country that still produces something for the nation.
Especially in the oil and gas industry, people sometimes have to work longer hours and Labor Day is the day to appreciate their hard work.
