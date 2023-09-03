CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 4th, 2023

Very hot Labor Day ahead...
CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 4th, 2023: After a bit of a stretch of “cooler” weather, temperatures will climb a few more degrees on Monday with highs in the triple digits across most of the region.

It’s going to be a very hot Labor Day. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 101 degrees. Our last triple digit temperature was recorded back on August 21st. Conditions will be quiet and sunny, good for any outdoor plans you may have for Labor Day, minus it being hot.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(KOSA)

Triple digit temperatures are looking to remain in the forecast through the end of the workweek with Tuesday looking to be the hottest day of the week. Heading into next weekend, temperatures will continue to stay hot, but cool down a smidge with mid to upper-90s expected. Overall, the extended forecast looks to remain dry. Hopefully we’ll see a pattern change soon and we can kiss the ridge of high pressure goodbye, but for now it remains in control.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

