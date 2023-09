ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday evening, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 9179 W. Hubnik Rd.

According to OFR three RV’s caught fire and are a total loss.

The OFR was able to prevent a storage building from also being damaged.

There are no injuries, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

