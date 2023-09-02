Midland County Commissioner releases list of books that could be moved from children’s section of library

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioner Dianne Anderson issued a clarifying statement about volunteers moving books at Centennial Library in response to Texas Penal Code Sections 43.21 to 43.28.

On August 14, Midland County Commissioners passed a policy to move a list of books to the adult section of the Midland County Libraries.

On Tuesday, August 29, Commissioner Anderson notified the library director that a team of volunteers would be at the Centennial branch on August 30, to help go through the books, saying it would be a labor intensive effort for the library staff.

Volunteers recorded their time at the library, and pulled 32 books that the volunteers thought were age inappropriate for the children’s section. While volunteers worked, Commissioner Anderson visited with the Library Director and a member of the Library Foundation.

The cart with the pulled books was turned over to library staff. According to the statement released by Commissioner Anderson,

Commissioner Anderson says she spoke to the Library Director and Foundation member about the books pulled by volunteers.

She says the books would be reviewed by herself and library staff to determine which books should be moved from the children’s section to the adult section.

The final decision on moving books will be decided by Midland County Commissioners.

You can view the full list of books that have been moved below:

