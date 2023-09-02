Midland County Commissioner releases list of books that could be moved from children’s section of library

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioner Dianne Anderson issued a clarifying statement about volunteers moving books at Centennial Library in response to Texas Penal Code Sections 43.21 to 43.28.

On August 14, Midland County Commissioners passed a policy to move a list of books to the adult section of the Midland County Libraries.

On Tuesday, August 29, Commissioner Anderson notified the library director that a team of volunteers would be at the Centennial branch on August 30, to help go through the books, saying it would be a labor intensive effort for the library staff.

Volunteers recorded their time at the library, and pulled 32 books that the volunteers thought were age inappropriate for the children’s section. While volunteers worked, Commissioner Anderson visited with the Library Director and a member of the Library Foundation.

The cart with the pulled books was turned over to library staff. According to the statement released by Commissioner Anderson,

“These books were not moved to the adult section by the volunteers nor did any volunteers remove or burn any books.”

Commissioner Anderson says she spoke to the Library Director and Foundation member about the books pulled by volunteers.

She says the books would be reviewed by herself and library staff to determine which books should be moved from the children’s section to the adult section.

By moving these materials to the adult section, if a parent(s) or legal guardian wishes its (their) child(ren) to read these materials, that decision is left to the parent. The parent(s) can check out these materials and decide under what circumstances the(ir) child(ren) can view, discuss, or otherwise handle the content. These materials should not be available to the child on its own volition.

The final decision on moving books will be decided by Midland County Commissioners.

“Most importantly, I want to assure the public, and particularly the residents of Precinct 4, that I take my role as County Commissioner seriously and that I am committed to upholding the principles of free speech and intellectual freedom. Contrary to any assertions or misconceptions to the contrary, I am not proposing to burn or ban books; rather, I am dedicated to fostering an environment in our County Libraries where diverse ideas and perspectives can flourish.”

You can view the full list of books that have been moved below:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.