Midland Animal Services Hosting Free Microchip Clinic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Anyone who owns a pet has thought about what would happen if the pet got lost.

One way to prevent that from happening is through microchipping.

So, to help pets and owners alike. The Midland Animal services is hosting free microchip clinics.

Today, the Midland animal services had a free microchip clinic to provide to the pets.

Microchips will be provided for free in the month of September.

The Midland Animal services wants to help the community by providing this service.

“We are really looking to offer more services to the public and educate the public.” said Midland Animal Services Manager, Melissa Hobson.

The Midland animal services receives an average of ten stray pets every day.

Stray pets rarely have a microchip.

Which makes it difficult for them to reunite with their owners.

“Microchip, maybe one or less. Right now we are not seeing a whole lot of microchips” said Hobson.

Microchipping is a quick and safe way to protect your pet.

It can also save your pet’s life.

“Not only an opportunity to return a dog to you. It means you own that dog. So, if somebody returns a dog to a vet clinic. They scan that microchip, and they will call you.” said Hobson.

The microchips at Midland animal services have a free lifetime online registration.

The microchip clinic hours are Tuesday through Friday from eleven am to three pm and Saturday from ten am to one pm for the month of September.

