Darien Lewis game-winning interception seals Palo Duro win over Caprock

Darien Lewis comes away with clutch interception to seal win over Caprock.
Darien Lewis comes away with clutch interception to seal win over Caprock.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was an all-time classic matchup between the Palo Duro Dons and Caprock Longhorns at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Dons held the edge all night over Caprock, controlling the action through their rushing attack and with a incredible defensive effort.

Palo Duro held a 17-7 lead in the third quarter, but Caprock punched back in the fourth.

With just six minutes left in the game, the Longhorns brought the score to 20-14 with a Lleyton Brown touchdown pass to Carlos Gonzalez in the corner of the endzone.

Caprock then got the stop and had the ball with 3:31 to go and a chance to take the lead.

The Longhorns put together great drive to get into the redzone with under a minute to go. On a key fourth and six, Caprock’s Lleyton Brown found an open receiver to convert and it seemed as though the Longhorns were destined for a stunning late victory.

That was until Darien Lewis left his mark on the game.

Brown looked towards the endzone and the Palo Duro star sophomore QB/S read the play perfectly and came away with a clutch game-winning pick to clinch the win for the Dons.

The play is just another example of how special Darien Lewis has proven himself to be for the Dons. The star youngster has already shined on offense early on this year, and has now shown he’s a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball as well.

It’s become very clear to those watching Palo Duro early on this season that Lewis has a bright future ahead of him.

The Dons welcome in Estacado next week and Caprock will head to Pampa for a matchup with the Harvesters.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
The national uptick in COVID-19 cases is reflected in Midland and Ector counties, where cases...
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27

Latest News

Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA 27-24
Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA 27-24
Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA 27-24
Odessa Compass falls to San Angelo TLCA
Permian vs. Midway
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Waco Midway
Permian vs. Midway
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Waco Midway
HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan County defeats Monahans 57-27
HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan County defeats Monahans 57-27