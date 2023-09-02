ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 3rd, 2023: The heat just will not quit!! Hot temperatures and dry conditions are continuing to stick around across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Sunday will be another hot day across the region with highs in the upper-90s and triple-digits in some spots. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 98 degrees. Conditions will be quiet with lots of sunshine and blue skies.

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

Sadly, conditions aren’t looking to change anytime soon with upper-90s and triple digits through the extended forecast. Conditions on Monday for Labor Day will be very hot with highs in the triple-digits along with breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Overall, the extended forecast continues to be hot and dry as we head farther into September. Hopefully we’ll see a change in the weather soon where it feels more like fall.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

