Camren Cavalier and Canadian offense shines in win over Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the final three quarters of Friday night’s game between Canadian and Bushland, the Wildcats and Falcons looked evenly matched.

That wasn’t the case in the first quarter.

In a stunning turn of events, the Canadian Wildcats went up 35-0 in just the first few minutes of the game, pouring in touchdown after touchdown.

The dynamic trio of quarterback Camren Cavalier and receivers Luke Flowers and Preston Neumeyer looked unstoppable as they dominated offensively, connecting on multiple chunk plays resulting in an unbelievable scoring barrage for the Wildcats.

In the second half, the Falcons climbed back into it and brought it within 10, but Canadian held them off as the offense continued to make plays when needed leading to a 55-35 win for the Wildcats.

“Things kind of went out way early.” Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier said. “Sometimes that can be scary when you play somebody like Bushland, there was a lot of football to play when we scored all those points in the first quarter and those guys didn’t make anything easy.”

“Our line came out and showed up today and really did their part.” Wildcats quarterback Camren Cavalier said. “That was amazing. They helped us win tonight. It was them tonight.”

Next week, the Wildcats face off against Elk City. Last year, that game was one of the best of the season with the Wildcats falling just short in a one-point overtime loss. The Falcons will be heading to Childress to face the Bobcats.

