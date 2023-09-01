Monahans man sentenced to 15 years for producing, possessing child pornography

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A Ward County man was sentenced in a federal court in Pecos Monday to 15 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Elroy Wilkerson, 60, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022, based on a complaint alleging he had been taking nude photos of a minor at his home in Monahans. Ward County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Wilkerson’s home and took six cellphones for forensic analysis. Homeland Security Investigations Midland assisted and found 36 confirmed images of child pornography of the child victim as well as two videos in which the child victim is seen nude.

Wilkerson was found guilty in a jury trial in April on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

“This 15-year federal prison sentence sends a clear message that those who exploit and prey on our children for sexual gratification will face severe consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I commend the jury for their dedication to justice and decision to find this defendant guilty on both charges. I also recognize and appreciate the successful investigative efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners.”

