Ministry aimed at hunger and homelessness holds special event

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening marked a special celebration at Breaking Bread MInistries.

Ministry staff know there’s no comfort like a good meal with people who make you feel loved.

Every weekday, that’s what breaking bread ministries hopes to provide Midlanders experiencing homelessness or hunger.

Thursday’s event is just an enhanced version of what the ministry provides Monday through Friday: Food, love, hope and a sense of family. Its guests say the daily dinners are a source of peace.

“It gives you hope. Gives you strength. You know, living out in the streets is hard on people. The stress level, you know, you could run into what I call a train wreck at any moment,” said Dean Sawyer, a member of the Breaking Bread family.

The celebration comes at a time where breaking bread is seeing more people in need of a meal, according to Executive Director Shirley Almanza.

“Well, our numbers have continuously climbed in the past couple of months,” Almanza said. “It normally is an average of 90 to 120.”

As his living situation rapidly changed, Santana Sena says the ministry has been a source of relief.

“I lost my job, lost my place,” Sena said. “So you know, if it wasn’t for breaking bread I actually would probably be pretty hungry most of the time throughout the week.”

He says it’s more than the food, it’s breaking bread’s supportive and welcoming atmosphere.

“I don’t want to stay in this position,” Sena said. “This is one of those places you can definitely come to get the help you need to change that.”

The event included an upscale meal, décor, table side service, prizes and music.

Staff say the main goal is to spread positive vibes.

“Bottom line, that everybody knows how special they are,” Almanza said. “Everybody knows how valued they are. How important they are to our community and especially how loved they are.”

Providing meals every night takes a lot of work and resources, Almanza said. The ministry is always looking for volunteers.

