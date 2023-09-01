Midlander Regina Stock crowned Mrs. America

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Regina Stock was crowned Mrs. America 2023.

“It was so different going into this pageant like I didn’t feel nervous, I didn’t feel anxious, I just felt at peace going into interview,” said Stock.

“I enjoyed my week there, I wasn’t stressed and same thing with being on stage like I had the time of my life on that stage, so that was just like the cherry on top.”

Stock says she poured everything she had into preparing for Nationals.

“A lot of emotional and mental work to heal and to develop my platform and to go in there as my best self and it paid off. It really did,” said Stock.

A mom of four, Stock graduated from Odessa High.

“It’s great to be able to say ‘yeah I’m from Odessa, I live in Midland now it’s a small town but we have great people here and great things come out of here,” said Stock.

Stock has a busy year ahead, full of appearances as Mrs. America and prepping for the Mrs. World competition in January.

“They always say the crown is heavy there’s a lot more to it. You know you want to serve your year, you want to make it matter, you want to be remembered for more than just wearing your sash and crown,” said Stock.

In the midst of it all she’s focused on living life to the fullest, a mindset she had going into Nationals and plans to take with her into World.

“I don’t want to look back and and have regrets. I want to say I did it all, I have nothing left you know it’s very important to me as a mom of four to model that for my children. I want them to say mom did it all, she lived her best life, she chased her goals, she chased her dreams, because that’s the life I want for them,” said Stock.

Stock says if you would like to become involved with pageants she’d love to mentor you.

