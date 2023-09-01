Midland Animal Services to hold a free microchip clinic all of September

Free microchip clinic
Free microchip clinic(Armando Gomez)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is offering free microchip clinics for the month of September 1 - 30, 2023, for cats and dogs.

Clinic hours will be Tuesday- Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

No appointment is required. Upon your arrival, park in the designated spots (1-5) on the north end of the parking lot & call 432.685.7420.

Midland Animal Services staff will come to your car for check-in.

Location: 1200 N. Fairgrounds.

Midland Animal Services says microchipping is a quick and safe way to protect your pet; if a pet is found, they can be taken to any vet’s office or animal organization and scanned for a microchip. Microchipping your animals can help reunite your family if a pet is lost. The microchips are used to have free lifetime online registration and information updating.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his fumble return touchdown against Oregon with...
How to Watch the Utah vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27
The national uptick in COVID-19 cases is reflected in Midland and Ector counties, where cases...
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Monahans man sentenced to 15 years for producing, possessing child pornography
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Taiko
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Taiko
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Taiko
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Taiko