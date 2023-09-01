Midland Animal Services to hold a free microchip clinic all of September

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is offering free microchip clinics for the month of September 1 - 30, 2023, for cats and dogs.

Clinic hours will be Tuesday- Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

No appointment is required. Upon your arrival, park in the designated spots (1-5) on the north end of the parking lot & call 432.685.7420.

Midland Animal Services staff will come to your car for check-in.

Location: 1200 N. Fairgrounds.

Midland Animal Services says microchipping is a quick and safe way to protect your pet; if a pet is found, they can be taken to any vet’s office or animal organization and scanned for a microchip. Microchipping your animals can help reunite your family if a pet is lost. The microchips are used to have free lifetime online registration and information updating.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.