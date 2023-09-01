A look back: Odessa - Midland Mass Shooting of 2019

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As we reflect back on the fourth anniversary of the Mobile mass shooting in 2019, CBS7′s Jay Hendricks had the chance to visit with Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke.

August 31st, 2019; when a lone shooter did something no one in West Texas believed would ever happen...but did.

A cross, delivered by carpenter Greg Zanis, is erected as a memorial to the victims of an Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa. Zanis is famous for building the crosses and delivering them to sites of mass shootings across the United States. (Source: Shane Battis, KOSA-TV)

28 days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Midland and Odessa were added to the list.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke remembers that day and where he was and the challenges they faced,

“Obviously on August 31st and with that individuals we had no pre-notice. He did not pop up on that screen. There are people now who pop up on that screen and we can seen them and have a conversation with them just to gage.”

The response has changed thanks to new technology.

License plate readers and cameras in various places throughout the city are just a few of the changes.

Gerke added:

“You know we have a Realtime Control Center and we have a wall of video monitors that we can track things that are going on in the city. Then, we didn’t have that. I sat in that very room on August 31st with just a pad and pen trying to piece that puzzle back together. We had no cameras that we had access to around the city that could have helped track us. We didn’t have license plate readers to track their progress. We have all those things now,”

We spoke with him last week on a day where a threat was called to a local school.

The response was massive.

Police respond to threat at Permian High School (CBS7)

Gerke said:

“You know, when you see something like this happening, you will see us. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, UTPB Police force, ECISD Police Department, Medical Center Hospital Police will be out there. Ready to respond and that is what we want.”

And that partnership is not just in Odessa, as we saw on August 31st, it also came from Midland and beyond beyond.

“That is what we want. DPS. I mean everybody. That’s what we do in West Texas, We always come together when we need each other.”

And as the department changes, Chief Gerke says they will be taught about what happened and the importance of looking back and remembering.

“We do have some turnover. We have some officers that weren’t here then. That obsolutely weren’t here. So they need to understand the significance of that day.”

