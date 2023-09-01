ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 2nd, 2023: Although it is the first day of Meteorological Fall, it certainly still feels like summer still across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Looking back at August, Midland International received very little rain rounding out the month 1.72″ below average for the month. The average high temperature was 99.9 degrees, about five degrees above average for the month.

Looking Back: August (KOSA)

As we’re looking ahead to the month of September, the average high is 87.6 degrees. The average low is 64.8 degrees. The average precipitation for the month is 1.66″.

Looking Ahead: September (KOSA)

Saturday is looking to be another hot day across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. High temperatures will be in the upper-90s across the majority of the region with a few places pushing into the triple digits. Lots of sunshine and quiet conditions are expected throughout the day.

Saturday's Forecast (KOSA)

High pressure remains in control through the extended forecast with upper-90s and triple digits ahead over the next 10 days. Conditions are looking to remain dry as well.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.