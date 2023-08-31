Vicitims of mass shooting honored four years later

Shine a Light Sunrise Service
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s now been four years since one of the darkest days in our community. August 31, 2019.

In that tragedy, we lost the lives of 7 people.

Those lives were honored this morning at UT Permian Basin where many people, including community leaders gathered to pay tribute and kick off a day of positivity.

It’s called the Shine a Light Sunrise Service.

Everyone wore yellow and was encouraged to go out and engage in acts of kindness.

A blood drive was also hosted in front of UT Permian Basin. The central message is to give to your community.

Kelby Davis, the mother of Anderson who was the youngest injured in the shooting, spoke about community healing.

“It’s a way to literally start a day that could be so dark with light and with hope and with love and a sense of community by coming together,” said Davis “So, it’s very important to our family but I also think to our community.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27

Latest News

Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Dulces Mata
Odessa Police investigating hit and run
The national uptick in COVID-19 cases is reflected in Midland and Ector counties, where cases...
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties