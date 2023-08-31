Vicitims of mass shooting honored four years later

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s now been four years since one of the darkest days in our community. August 31, 2019.

In that tragedy, we lost the lives of 7 people.

Those lives were honored this morning at UT Permian Basin where many people, including community leaders gathered to pay tribute and kick off a day of positivity.

It’s called the Shine a Light Sunrise Service.

Everyone wore yellow and was encouraged to go out and engage in acts of kindness.

A blood drive was also hosted in front of UT Permian Basin. The central message is to give to your community.

Kelby Davis, the mother of Anderson who was the youngest injured in the shooting, spoke about community healing.

“It’s a way to literally start a day that could be so dark with light and with hope and with love and a sense of community by coming together,” said Davis “So, it’s very important to our family but I also think to our community.”

