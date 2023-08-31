Tascosa’s Ken Plunk prepared for another battle with Midland Legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels are heading down to Midland this week to square off against the Rebels of Midland Legacy.

Over the past five years, the Tascosa Rebels have a 2-3 record against their mascot counterparts. Though they just barely trail in terms of head-to-head record, they have managed to post a +12 point differential in those games over that same span.

Last season, Buffalo Stadium in Canyon served as the psuedo home field for Tascosa as they took down Midland Legacy 48-27.

Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk feels facing a team like Legacy is vital in getting his players ready for district play.

“They’re a good football team. “ Plunk said of Midland Legacy. “If you’re gonna play Midland Legacy, you’re gonna play a good football team. We want to play good football teams in the non-district to prepare us for district.”

When Tascosa resided in 6A four years ago, the two times matched up as district foes. Since then, Plunk has made it a point to keep the team on the schedule.

“We’ve had just battles with them through the years.” Plunk said. “Coach Hardman and I of Midland Legacy, we talk quite often and we feel it’s turned into a really good matchup and it makes both of us better.”

The matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 1st, one of four road games for Tascosa over the next five weeks. One of those “road” games, however, will be the matchup with Amarillo High on September 22nd at Buffalo Stadium.

