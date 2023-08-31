Shots fired at Floyd Gwin Park: No arrests, No suspects

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, shots were fired at Floyd Gwin Park.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the scene.

According to OPD, there are no reports of a person being shot at.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

If you have any information on this investigation you can contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0010255.

