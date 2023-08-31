PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Stanton’s Jake Benedict

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - “It feels amazing, it’s almost like a dream,” said Stanton Buffaloes Quarterback Jake Benedict.

The Stanton Buffaloes began the 2023 season with a 42-6 win over Grape Creek where Quarterback Jake Benedict led the way by completing all of his six passes for 179 yards with four touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and a two-point conversion.

“I’ve learned a lot as a Quarterback this year, I’ve learned a lot about reading coverages, running, and just mainly passing techniques, everyone was high-fiving me, telling me a great job and I just wanted to go on to the next play,” said Benedict.

“Jake’s the first one to tell you it’s about the group, it’s not about him doing it, he doesn’t care who scores, who does, as long as we’re scoring and doing those things, it’s the same things for me, we could have one guy that scores six touchdowns, and we’d be happy and he’s the guy who gets all the attention,” said Head Coach Billy Rushing.

Teams should also pay attention to Benedict on the other side of the ball. He added four solo tackles and two assists while having a pick-six.

“Defense is fun, I’ve always wanted to play Linebacker, it’s just been fun playing what I want to play,” said Benedict.

“You watch him and you’re just like well, he’s one of the best ones we got so we feel comfortable with him on both sides of the ball,” said Rushing.

After one week, Jake is as humble as ever is thankful for his supporting cast, and has high expectations for the Buffaloes.

My whole team, my whole team has been contributing to me a lot, I feel like we’re going to do great this year.

