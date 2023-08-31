Odessa Police investigating hit and run

Dulces Mata
Dulces Mata(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Aug.30 at around 5:11 p.m., OPD responded to 14th and Hancock in reference to a major crash involving an electric bicycle.

Investigation revealed that 60-year-old Dulces Mata was driving a white GMC Sierra and traveling west in the 300 block of East 14th Street.

Mata failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit an electric bicycle, which was driven by a 22-year-old man. Mata left the scene of the crash and failed to render aid.

The 22-year-old man was transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries. Mata later came back to the scene and was arrested for failing to stop and render aid.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27

Latest News

The national uptick in COVID-19 cases is reflected in Midland and Ector counties, where cases...
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties
National COVID uptick reflected in Midland, Ector counties
At the time Big Spring had a population of about 25,000 people. His case is still an active...
20 Years later: Family still searching for Arlin Bynum
20 Years later: Family still searching for Arlin Bynum