Odessa Police investigating hit and run

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Aug.30 at around 5:11 p.m., OPD responded to 14th and Hancock in reference to a major crash involving an electric bicycle.

Investigation revealed that 60-year-old Dulces Mata was driving a white GMC Sierra and traveling west in the 300 block of East 14th Street.

Mata failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and hit an electric bicycle, which was driven by a 22-year-old man. Mata left the scene of the crash and failed to render aid.

The 22-year-old man was transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries. Mata later came back to the scene and was arrested for failing to stop and render aid.

