Hobbs man breaks record for largest hibiscus flower

On average a hibiscus flower can grow up to 8 to 10 inches hut for David Anchondo he’s breaking...
On average a hibiscus flower can grow up to 8 to 10 inches hut for David Anchondo he’s breaking records
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - On average a hibiscus flower can grow up to 8 to 10 inches hut for David Anchondo he’s breaking records.

For the last 8 years David Anchondo has been growing hibiscus flowers, and after 8 years of growing. The new world record for the largest pink elephant hibiscus flower is 12 inches

“A Lot of people told me to put it in the Guinness Book of World Records so I did,” said David Anchondo, World Record Holder for Largest Hibiscus Flower

Anchondo has been studying plants and growing them for over a decade and during that time has grown thousands of plants.

But for this project for David, the hibiscus flower has been the most challenging since the average size of a normal hibiscus flower is between 8 and 10 inches. but for David, the flowers he grows are between 10 to 12 inches.

“It means a lot to me because I have been propagating and growing this flower for eight years now and they’re just amazing,” said Anchondo

The hibiscus flower originates from North America where it is predominantly located around swampy lands.

So to be able to grow these plants out here in this climate takes a lot of work. That has impressed Robin Needham a horticulturalist who was able to approve that the plant David grew is the largest of its kind.

“So David contacted me about three months ago and asked if I wanted to be involved with this project of getting his Hibiscus into the Guinness Book of World Records and I was ecstatic and thought it was incredibly amazing that someone in New Mexico was going to propagate this flower,” said Rachel Needham, Horticulturist

Just because these unique flowers are grown in Hobbs doesn’t mean they can’t be placed in your backyard.

“They love the west. You can plant them in that horrible west sun. I would not plant them in a shaded area. You can plant them as a complete border or you can just plant them periodically. They can grow in a pot for a season but then you will need to plant them in the ground” said Jan Otho, Casa Verde

If you want to see one of David’s world record-breaking hibiscus flowers you can see them at La Casa Verde in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
Fans walk in the rain in front of Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series baseball...
How to Watch the Little League World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, August 27

Latest News

.
Shots fired at Floyd Gwin Park: No arrests, No suspects
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Vicitims of mass shooting honored four years later
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Shine a Light Sunrise Service
Dulces Mata
Odessa Police investigating hit and run